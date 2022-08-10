Iraqi Commander appreciates Pakistan Navy’s role in regional maritime security 

Islamabad, August 10, 2022 (PPI-OT):Iraqi Navy Commander Ahmed Jasim Maarij Abdullah Al-Zayed held a meeting with Naval Chief Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in Islamabad on Wednesday and discussed cooperation in the maritime sector. The Iraqi Commander appreciated Pakistan Navy’s role in regional maritime security.

