Iraqi Commander appreciates Pakistan Navy’s role in regional maritime security
Islamabad, August 10, 2022 (PPI-OT):Iraqi Navy Commander Ahmed Jasim Maarij Abdullah Al-Zayed held a meeting with Naval Chief Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in Islamabad on Wednesday and discussed cooperation in the maritime sector. The Iraqi Commander appreciated Pakistan Navy’s role in regional maritime security.
