Islamabad Police is committed to resolve public issues on priority: Inspector-General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas

Islamabad, February 09, 2022 (PPI-OT):Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that Islamabad Police is committed to resolve public issues on priority. He said this while listening complaints and issues of public as well as retired and serving officials during khuli kacheri held at Central Police Office. During the khuli kacheri, he listened the grievances of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit. He also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas emphasized that Islamabad police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens. “Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens” he maintained. He said that positive image of policemen should be ensured before them through unbiased approach towards anyone. The IGP hoped that interaction during ‘open kacheries’ would help to promote friendly policing.

