In a bid to ensure an uninterrupted flow of vehicles and safeguard citizens from traffic congestion, the Islamabad Traffic Police has bolstered its presence at the city’s weekly bazaars. This move comes on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Captain (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider, who is determined to maintain an orderly transport system around these bustling markets.
This strategic initiative aims to alleviate the stress of traffic gridlock and minimize inconvenience for residents. Deputy Superintendent of Police Abdul Hafeez conducted a detailed briefing for the officers stationed at the bazaar, emphasizing the importance of diligence and attentiveness in their roles.
The traffic police have been meticulously positioned across all entry and exit points, as well as parking zones and critical spots, to prevent any chaos or impediments. The CTO has urged the public to utilize only the designated parking facilities to help maintain smooth vehicular movement. Failure to comply will result in punitive measures, including fines.
Captain Haider reiterated that the Islamabad Traffic Police remains vigilant in its mission to enhance civic life by ensuring the seamless movement of traffic. He appealed to the public to adhere to traffic regulations, underscoring that safeguarding the lives and assets of the populace, alongside maintaining traffic order, is a paramount concern for the capital’s police force.