James Absalom Elevated to Chief Commercial Officer – International at ZRG

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZRG Partners, a leading global talent firm backed by private equity firm RFE Investment Partners, today announced the promotion of London-based executive James Absalom to the position of Chief Commercial Officer – International.

Absalom became part of ZRG when his previous firm that he founded as CEO in 2015, Walter James, was acquired in December 2021. In that time, revenues with the Walter James division have increased 23%. He has worked across numerous client verticals, including Consumer & Retail, Life Science, Industrial, Financial Services, Sustainability and Technology. His client portfolio includes global entities like Colgate-Palmolive, Gruppo Campari, SC Johnson, Unilever, Haleon, and Imperial Brands as well as numerous private equity and privately owned high growth organizations.

“James will be responsible for maximizing growth across all our business lines, including executive search, DEI, interim management, leadership & assessment consulting, and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and showcase our truly collaborative, end-to-end talent advisory firm,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “We are confident he will help us grow our business practices all across the globe.”

In his new role, Absalom will oversee growth of ZRG’s international footprint in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Australia. In keeping with ZRG’s M&A focused growth strategy, he will also work closely with the board to identify, acquire, and integrate M&A targets internationally.

“I am excited to take on this newly created leadership role at ZRG Partners to grow our global client base,” Absalom said. “I am working with practice leaders, senior partners, and others throughout our worldwide network to provide best in class functional, geographical and sector expertise to ensure we can offer clients both a global footprint but also local partnership. My plan is to ensure we build long lasting, impactful, and value-driven business results where we focus on matching the right executives to the unique culture of our clients.”

Absalom will also continue to fulfil his senior partner role by originating and leading large searches across the C-Suite, managing his own clients, and bringing people in to grow the firm’s client base and business lines.

ZRG’s new Chief Commercial Officer’s experience includes working with complex global organizations in senior leadership positions that require both change and transformation.

Founded in 1999, ZRG, is one of the fastest growing global executive search firms in the search industry. With the financial backing of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG provides a full suite of executive, middle-management, and customized search solutions through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The firm finds leaders across a broad spectrum of business markets, including aerospace, consumer, education, healthcare services and solutions, industrial, life sciences, non-profit, private equity and venture capital, and technology.

Contact : John Mooney, Over the Moon PR, (908) 720-6057, john@overthemoonpr.com.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8861627