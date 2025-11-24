In a significant move to reinforce diplomatic engagement, the Japan-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship League was formally re-established on Friday during an inaugural meeting in Tokyo, signaling a renewed focus on strengthening bilateral relations.
The session was chaired by Seiji Maehara, a Member of Japan’s House of Representatives and Chairman of the Friendship League. He lauded the growing momentum in the relationship between the two nations, citing his participation in Pakistan’s National Day celebrations at the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025 as a reflection of these strengthening ties.
Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Japan, Abdul Hameed, addressed the forum as a special invitee, expressing satisfaction that parliamentary engagement between the two countries had been rekindled.
Ambassador Hameed emphasized that the Pakistan-Japan partnership is anchored in a shared commitment to peace, development cooperation, and mutual prosperity on both regional and global levels.
He also highlighted that the bilateral connection is supported by six distinct institutional mechanisms designed to facilitate cooperation across a multitude of sectors.
The meeting concluded with a reaffirmed pledge from both Japanese and Pakistani representatives to deepen and broaden the scope of their bilateral cooperation moving forward.