Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has issued a stark call for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to unequivocally advocate for a single, unified Palestinian state and for Pakistan to assume a leadership position in the Muslim world commensurate with its status as a nuclear power.
Speaking at the Children’s Gaza Million March in the capital on Thursday, the JI chief lauded the recently achieved Gaza peace agreement, describing it as a direct outcome of the “great struggle and sacrifices” of Hamas and the Palestinian populace. He asserted that the responsibility to enforce Israel’s adherence to the accord now lies with the United States and the mediating countries.
In a significant humanitarian announcement, Hafiz Naeem revealed that the Al-Khidmat Foundation plans to construct a hospital in Gaza at a cost of PKR 3 billion. He also noted that efforts are underway to raise USD 1 billion in relief aid from Pakistan for the people of Palestine.
“The Pakistani nation stands for the establishment of only one state in Palestine. We will never recognize Israel,” he declared emphatically. The JI leader paid tribute to the thousands of children, parents, and educators participating in the rally for their vocal solidarity.
Hafiz Naeem contended that the Gaza agreement, which he characterized as being signed on equal terms, demonstrates that liberty is secured through struggle, not through capitulation. “The Palestinians have proven through their sacrifices that they are a great nation and true protectors of Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he stated, labeling Israel “an occupying and illegitimate state.”
The JI Ameer strongly condemned the United States for what he termed its backing of Israel’s aggression against Muslims. He highlighted that despite two years of sustained bombardment, Israel “failed to free even a single prisoner from Hamas.” He praised the resistance movement, affirming that Hamas had gained global recognition for its legitimate struggle under international law.
Demanding tangible support, he insisted that Hamas be permitted to open an office in Islamabad. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should speak only of a one-state solution,” he urged, adding that if Muslim countries were to unite, “no one will dare attack the Muslim Ummah.”
Hafiz Naeem framed the recent Gaza ceasefire as a clear victory for Palestinian resilience. He emphasized that the agreement includes crucial provisions for the exchange of prisoners and allows for large-scale humanitarian assistance to enter the besieged territory.
He implored the U.S. and Muslim nations, especially those involved in the mediation, to guarantee Israel’s full compliance with the pact to halt the ongoing “genocide,” initiate reconstruction, and advance toward the creation of a free and sovereign Palestinian state.
In a final warning, the JI chief described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “an enemy of peace,” concluding that it is the international community’s duty to closely monitor Israel’s actions to prevent any future violations.