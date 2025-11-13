John Crane launches Performance Plus™ – a new era in service excellence for rotating equipment

Trending News: ﻿Cold weather across the country, smog and light fog forecast in plain areas of Punjab﻿Cowardly terrorist attacks cannot break the nation’s resolve: Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party﻿Indus Waters Treaty Proceedings to Continue Without India After It Suspends Participation﻿Pakistan Calls for Renewed Dialogue to Stabilize South Sudan﻿Neutral Expert Rules India’s Absence Will Not Halt Indus Waters Treaty Proceedings﻿Tarar Hails Rescue of Over 500 Students in Wana﻿Pakistan, Morocco Pledge To Bolster Parliamentary, Economic, Cultural Ties﻿Sindh governor says victories against extremism are matter of national pride﻿Investigation launched into continuous suicide incidents in Tharparkar﻿Security High Alert at Jhang District Court, Additional police force deployed﻿Law and order maintained in Punjab, Vigilance on terrorist elements and Direction for deportation of illegally residing foreigners﻿Repatriation of Afghan citizens from Panjgur finalized﻿Sindh Home Minister seeks report on Naushahro Feroze Tail Shakh check post attack﻿Protest continues for 12th day in Naseerabad for early construction of incomplete hospital and provision of medical facilities﻿Renovation of Civil Hospital Sukkur’s Emergency Department to be completed soon: Commissioner Sukkur Division﻿Obstacles in the construction of Usta Muhammad Girls College Meeting reviews obstacles and their possible solutions﻿Youth killed in Karachi’s FB Area, husband commits suicide after killing wife in Malir﻿Steel Town police arrested 2 suspects involved in street crime, weapons recovered﻿Suspect arrested for harassing people in Karachi’s Kharadar by posing as a fake police constable﻿Police encounter in Sukkur, notorious dacoit killed along with son; police officer and child injured, Sindh Home Minister congratulates﻿Taimuria police arrested 2 drug dealers , , 21 grams of ice recovered﻿Pakistan Rangers and CTD Karachi arrested a criminal affiliated with Fitna al-Khawarij﻿Significant decline in domestic and international gold markets, Gold price per tola in Pakistan decreases by one thousand rupees﻿Crackdown against encroachments in Basirpur markets, goods seized﻿Plantation along roadsides, installation of street lights, elimination of wall chalking, upgradation of public places in Okara﻿27th Constitutional Amendment is an attempt to impose ‘monarchy’ :Sindh United Party﻿Pakistan Accuses India of Sponsoring Deadly Terror Attacks From Afghan Soil﻿A decisive operation should be conducted to bring terrorists to justice:, TNFJ﻿Pakistan Demands Afghan Taliban Take Action Against TTP Militants﻿Islamabad Rocked by Suicide Blast as Pakistan Vows ‘Robust Response’ to Cross-Border Terror﻿Deadly Suicide Attack Rocks Islamabad as Officials Assure Full Protection for Visiting Sri Lankan Team﻿Badin Administration Intensifies Crackdown Against Forced Labor, Appeals for Public Cooperation﻿Ring leader of inter-district dacoit gang arrested after encounter with Basirpur police﻿Hostage Plot Foiled at Wana Cadet College; Pakistan Points Finger at Afghanistan﻿Parliamentary Leaders Unite in Push for Global Stability Amidst Rising Challenges﻿Shooting Prowess Must Be A Core Military Goal, Asserts Army Chief﻿Pakistan Warns of Regional Threat from Illicit Arms in Afghanistan﻿President Zardari Lauds Poland’s Historic Role in Forging Pakistan Air Force﻿Intense cold in northern areas, smog forecast for plain areas of Punjab﻿Parliaments Urged to Act as ‘Guiding Lights’ as Global Peace Unravels﻿India and Afghan Taliban will always fail in conspiracy against Pakistan: MQM-Pakistan﻿Experts Warn of AI’s Threat to Journalism as Disinformation Plagues Media Landscape﻿South Asian Regulators Unite to Chart Course for a Connected Digital Era﻿Islamabad suicide attack, a ‘heinous conspiracy’ to damage national stability: GDA﻿Recurring terrorist attacks are a ‘government failure’: Pakistan Peace Council﻿Top Farmers Awarded With Tractors in Collaborative Push to Enhance Wheat Productivity﻿’Sold-out Politicians and Power Mafias’ Responsible for Country’s Decline ::MQSC﻿Grace Academy reaches final of PCB Talent Hunt Program for School Cricket in Karachi﻿Pakistan Army Secures Dominant Victory in Inter-Services Shooting Championship﻿PM calls for global unity for peace, collective security﻿PDP Chief Urges Constitutional Ban on Foreign Loans to Avert Economic Collapse﻿Dar Decries Unilateral Block Politics, Urges Confronting Global Economic Imbalances﻿China Pledges to Align CPEC 2.0 with Pakistan’s New 5E National Framework﻿Anti-Islam global conspiracies after 9/11 failed, JUP﻿Global Peace is Unravelling From Gaza to Kashmir, Gilani Warns World Leaders﻿Irfan Siddiqui, set a shining example in the fields of politics, journalism, and teaching: Sindh Government Spokesperson﻿’Sold-out Politicians and Power Mafias’ Responsible for Country’s Decline ::MQSC﻿Recurring terrorist attacks are a ‘government failure’: Pakistan Peace Council﻿Parliamentary Leaders Unite in Push for Global Stability Amidst Rising Challenges﻿President Zardari Lauds Poland’s Historic Role in Forging Pakistan Air Force﻿Top Farmers Awarded With Tractors in Collaborative Push to Enhance Wheat Productivity﻿India and Afghan Taliban will always fail in conspiracy against Pakistan: MQM-Pakistan﻿Shooting Prowess Must Be A Core Military Goal, Asserts Army Chief﻿Parliaments Urged to Act as ‘Guiding Lights’ as Global Peace Unravels﻿Pakistan Warns of Regional Threat from Illicit Arms in Afghanistan﻿Islamabad suicide attack, a ‘heinous conspiracy’ to damage national stability: GDA﻿Vast Water Network Reorganized to Tackle Service Deficiencies﻿Youth Alliance Nasirabad’s hunger strike for solution to basic civic issues﻿Land to be confiscated for illegal poppy cultivation, warning of inclusion in Fourth Schedule﻿Rural Growth Centers to be established in Ghorabari, Garho and Var under Poverty Reduction Strategy﻿Formal inauguration of NADRA-linked computerized local and domicile certificate system in Sibi﻿Hindu Panchayat delegation meets Deputy Commissioner Kachhi, detailed discussion on security and development issues﻿National campaign to prevent measles and rubella in Khairpur district to begin on November 17﻿Punjab Taps Youth in Digital Push to Eradicate Polio﻿Protest against incomplete construction of Nasirabad Taluka Hospital continues on eleventh day﻿Several individuals arrested, fines imposed during anti-smog operation in Punjab﻿Decision to Implement New Environmental Strategy for Clean and Green Sibi Campaign﻿Federal Minister Demands Fair Water Share for KP and Balochistan Amid Growing Scarcity﻿University Initiative Connects Aspiring IT Professionals with Direct Career Pathways﻿Pakistani Academics Recognized Among World’s Most-Cited Researchers in Prestigious Stanford Ranking﻿High-profile murder case fugitive arrested from Islamabad﻿Teacher’s death in Sanghar lock-up, Sindh Home Minister seeks report﻿Commerce Minister Condemns Islamabad Judicial Complex Blast﻿Deadly Suicide Attack on Islamabad Judicial Complex Claims at Least 12 Lives﻿Female suspect involved in multi-lakh Canada job fraud arrested﻿2 agents involved in fraud in the name of overseas employment arrested from Mardan﻿2 killed in Karachi’s Korangi over personal enmity, body of drug addict found in Qayyumabad﻿Pakistan and UK to Ink Landmark Anti-Corruption Pact to Tackle Money Laundering and Financial Crime﻿Crackdown on Illegal Travel Agencies, 2 Arrested from Faisalabad﻿Pakistan Pledges to Fast-Track Nationwide E-Court System﻿Euro Surpasses 327 Mark, Pound Sterling Nears 373 in Open Market Trading﻿Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade Languishes in ‘Mere Millions’ Despite 5 Billion Potential, Business Leaders Lament﻿PPL Increases Domestic Gas Output with Minimal Cost Plant Enhancement﻿US Envoy Praises Punjab’s Vibrant Culture as a Positive Face of Pakistan﻿Floodlight Night Cricket Tournament held in Tando Bago between 18 teams of Hyderabad Division﻿National Assembly Recommends ‘National Martyr’ Status for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto﻿PTI Describes 27th Amendment ‘Burial of Constitution’, Announces Nationwide Protest Movement﻿Business Community Leader Supports 27th Amendment﻿Nation Mourns Irreparable Loss of Scholar Dr. Arfa Zehra﻿Parliamentary Speakers from 14 Nations Gather for High-Stakes Summit on Global Stability