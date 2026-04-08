Karachi Chamber of Commerce Commits to Support Pak-Africa Trade Conference

Karachi: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has announced its commitment to support and actively engage its members in the Pak-Africa Trade and Investment Conference, which is set to take place in Karachi this May. The event is organized by the Pakistan SADC Chamber Trade Federation (PSCTF).

According to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, an agreement in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between KCCI and PSCTF to enhance collaborative efforts. Muhammad Raza, KCCI’s Senior Vice President, has been appointed as the focal person for this initiative, with Ms. Noor Afshan Baloch representing PSCTF.

This agreement was reached during a meeting between the PSCTF delegation, led by Sindh President Mr. Muhammad Shoaib Qadri, and KCCI representatives. The meeting included discussions with KCCI President Rehan Hanif and other key members such as Vice President Arif Lakhani.

Both parties agreed to integrate each other’s representatives into their committees and to work collaboratively to promote trade between Pakistan and African nations. The collaboration aims to further the objectives of Pakistan’s Look Africa Policy. KCCI expressed appreciation for PSCTF’s efforts to bolster trade relations with Africa and showed optimism that the conference will be a pivotal event, enhancing trade and investment opportunities between the regions.