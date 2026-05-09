﻿Karachi Gadap City Police encounter kills robber, New Karachi traffic accident victim dies

A series of violent incidents in Karachi has left residents in a state of panic as multiple reports of gunfire, police encounters, and a fatal traffic accident have emerged.

This morning, a suspected robber identified as 35-year-old Asif Khan succumbed to his injuries after being injured during a police encounter near the small gate of Gadap City in Karim Town. Gadap City Police confirmed the incident, highlighting efforts to curb criminal activities in the area. Asif Khan was shifted to Jinnah Hospital by Edhi Ambulance but could not survive his injuries.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old Mohsin was injured in a firing incident near Malir Saudabad B Area. Saudabad Police Station officials are investigating the incident and the injured person was immediately shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medical attention.

In another tragic incident, an unidentified person of about 45 years died in a traffic accident near Chandio Chowk, New Karachi. The deceased was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and efforts are on to identify him.

Shahrah-e-Faisal witnessed another shooting incident, in which 21-year-old Obaid Johnson was injured. Firozabad Police Station is investigating to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack and the victim is undergoing treatment at Jinnah Hospital.

Adding to the violence, 22-year-old Ehsanullah was injured in a shooting near Quaidabad Chicken Farm, Gulistan Society, Jamia Rashida Masjid. Shah Latif Police Station is investigating the matter as Ehsanullah is recovering at Jinnah Hospital.

In an unrelated incident, the Keamari District Law Enforcement Agency arrested Wadullah alias Sir with hazardous gutka from Keamari Post Office Alley. Case No. 159/2026 has been registered against him, highlighting the police’s resolve to tackle illegal activities in the South Zone.

These incidents reflect the ongoing challenges faced by Karachi’s law enforcement agencies as they strive to maintain law and order in the densely populated metropolis.