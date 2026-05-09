﻿Karachi Rizvia Society Police Action, 2 Street Criminals Arrested

Karachi Central Police have intensified their operations against street criminals. As a result of today’s operation by Rizvia Society Police, two suspects involved in street crime activities have been arrested.

Islamuddin, son of Shaukat Ali, and Wahab Noor, son of Noor Muhammad, were apprehended during an operation conducted in Lane No. 1 behind Sir Syed Girls College in the Nazimabad area of the city.

Law enforcement officers recovered a 30-bore pistol, three bullets, a mobile phone, and 9,000 rupees in cash from Islamuddin. The other suspect, Wahab Noor, was found with a fake firearm resembling a real weapon.