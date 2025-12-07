Korangi police, during a targeted security operation on Saturday, sealed the entry and exit points of several areas in Korangi and checked the records of dozens of individuals.
This action, carried out by Shah Faisal Colony police, is part of the daily operations to arrest criminal elements in the district and improve public safety.
The recent operation was conducted in Shah Faisal Colony No. 04, Saadat Colony, and the area adjacent to PAF Base Faisal.
During this comprehensive search, personnel inspected 22 houses and checked the records of 35 individuals using a special search device.
This operation was carried out on the instructions of SSP Korangi Fida Hussain Janwari and was supervised by SDPO Al-Falah.
Officials say that the primary purpose of such ongoing efforts is to establish peace and order in the area, protect the public, and ensure the arrest of wanted individuals.