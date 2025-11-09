The annual Tablighi Ijtema, held every year in Karachi, will begin after Asr prayers on December 25, 2025. Preparations for the gathering are underway. It is a significant gathering for the Islamic community that will conclude with the final prayer on Sunday, December 28.
In a decision made on Saturday in consultation with senior religious figures, the 2026 Ijtema will be held in the last month of this year, before Ramadan. This scheduling is intended to accommodate the spiritual preparations of the participants as they prepare for the month of fasting.
The Tablighi Ijtema, a significant event for devout Muslims, is expected to draw participants from across the region to take part in religious discussions and collective prayers. The gathering serves as a platform for spiritual renewal and community solidarity, fostering a sense of unity and shared faith among attendees.
Organizers are optimistic about a successful event, emphasizing its importance in promoting religious harmony and spiritual growth. Extensive preparations are underway, with Karachi poised to host a diverse gathering of participants, ensuring a memorable and impactful experience for all involved.