Kashmiris welcome Turkish President’s visit to Pakistan

February 13, 2020

Islamabad, February 13, 2020 (PPI-OT):The President of Jammu and Kashmir Ummat-e-Islami, Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah, has said that the people of Kashmir welcome the visit of Turkish President, Recep Tayyib Erdogan, to Pakistan. Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the Turkish President, Recep Tayyib Erdogan, had fully supported the stance of Pakistan over the Kashmir dispute and condemned the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir at every global forum.

He said that both the countries would not only take concrete steps for restoration of human rights of the Kashmiri people but would also step up their efforts at the international level for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah said that the Indian government had taken a delegation of foreign envoys to Srinagar in the supervision of the army to mislead the international community about the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir. He added that the delegation was not allowed to meet the common people.

He appealed to Turkish President, Recep Tayyib Erdogan and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to apprise the world community of the real situation in occupied Kashmir and take joint steps to foil India’s misleading measures.

