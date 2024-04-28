KP cops recover vehicle of abducted judge

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police succeeded in recovering the vehicle of the kidnapped session judge from Tank, police said on Sunday.

A sessions court judge Shakir Ullah Marwat was kidnapped from the district Tank by unknown assailants while he was going to Dera Ismail Khan. The First Information Report (FIR) of the judge’s abduction was registered by the Counter-Terrorism Department.

A special committee was also formed regarding the session judge abduction case in Tank in which officials from CTD, police and other law enforcement agencies are included. The law enforcement agencies have obtained the CCTV footage of the route of the incident and started search operations in different areas of Dera Ismail Khan while the investigation of several suspects is also ongoing.