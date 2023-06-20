Lakki Marwat Oil and Gas Field project completed

LAKKI MARWAT:The Lakki Marwat Oil and Gas Field project has been completed within a year, officials said Tuesday. The discovery of oil and gas deposits in Lakki Marwat was hailed as a historic development by Pakistan. Lakki Marwat Oil and Gas Field is capable of producing 1000 barrels of oil per day and will add about 1.3 million cubic feet of gas to the national grid. Pakistan Army provided full security in the completion of the project and made it successful.

The supply of gas from the Lakki Marwat gas field will be fed into Sui Northern’s transmission system. About 1.3 million cubic feet of gas from this field will be added to the national grid. By the end of FY 2023-2024, savings on full production will exceed USD 176 million. The completion of the energy project within 12 months is proof that Pakistan Army is working day and night to establish peace in the region.