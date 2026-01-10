The Provincial Minister for Auqaf has termed connecting the young generation with Sufi teachings an urgent necessity to provide a strong intellectual defense against the growing trends of extremism, hatred, and social division, and said that Lal Qalandar? taught to unite humanity above caste, race, language and sect.
In a special message today on the occasion of the birth anniversary, 21st Rajab-ul-Murajjab, of the great Sufi saint Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar?, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi stressed that the Sufi message is a powerful weapon against societal discord.
The minister, who also oversees the affairs of Religious Affairs, Zakat, and Ushr, paid tribute to the saint’s vast religious, spiritual, and social services, saying that Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar? always spread the message of love, humanity, tolerance, and brotherhood through his practical character.
Shirazi said that Lal Qalandar? advocated for uniting humanity beyond the distinctions of caste, race, language, and creed. He expressed that if this philosophy of love and service to humanity is truly adopted, peace and stability can be promoted in society.
He described the saint’s shrine as a timeless symbol of peace and brotherhood, which attracts followers from all schools of thought. The minister called the shrine not just a place of worship but an important center for reform, fraternity, and social harmony.
The provincial minister affirmed that the Auqaf Department is taking practical steps to disseminate the teachings of all Sufi saints, including Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar?.
Shirazi concluded by saying that efforts are underway to ensure better facilities, effective management, and strong law and order at the shrines, so that pilgrims can receive spiritual blessings with full concentration.