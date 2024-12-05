New Delhi: Prominent Indian Supreme Court lawyers, including Prashant Bhushan and Sanjay Hegde, have criticized the Delhi Police’s actions against human rights activist Nadeem Khan, urging authorities to focus on combating hate crimes rather than targeting those who document injustices.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the Delhi Police filed an FIR against Khan, the General Secretary of the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), for organizing an exhibition in Hyderabad that highlighted hate crimes and incendiary speeches. Police attempted to arrest Khan in Bengaluru shortly after the FIR was registered, leading to widespread outrage among human rights organizations.
At a press conference, Bhushan praised Khan’s work and accused authorities of using legal provisions to silence voices that expose instances of communal violence and lynchings, particularly in states governed by the BJP. Bhushan called for measures to be taken against officers who file unfounded FIRs against activists.
Hegde underscored the significance of constitutional values, asserting his commitment to contesting police actions in both the judiciary and public forums. He stated, “We will discuss lynchings, demolitions, and Nadeem’s case. We will fight and win.”
The Delhi High Court granted interim protection to Khan, questioning the validity of the allegations and reaffirming that freedom of expression is protected under the Constitution. The court noted that the nation’s harmony is robust and not easily disrupted by exhibitions or dissenting views.
The post Lawyers Criticize Delhi Police Action Against Activist, Urge Focus on Hate Crimes appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.