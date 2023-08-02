LHC moved against recent hike in fuel prices

LAHORE:A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday, challenging the recent hike in fuel prices by the federal government. The plea was moved by Azhar Siddique Advocate, the chairman of the Judicial Activism Panel in the Lahore High Court. The plea stated that the federal government has jacked up the prices of petroleum products which would lead to a further rise in inflation. The petitioner pleaded with the court to declare the recent increase in fuel prices void, as the prices in the international market are going down.

Masses should be given relief by decreasing oil prices in accordance with the international market. On Tuesday, the federal government jacked up the price of petrol by Rs19.95 per litre for the next fortnightly review. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced new prices in a press conference. “Petrol price has been increased by Rs19.95 per litre to Rs272.95, while high-speed diesel is being increased by Rs19.90 to Rs273.40,” announced Dar. The FinMin went on to say that the prices were increased after taking Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif into consultation.