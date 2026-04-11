﻿Major nationwide campaign to administer polio drops to 45 million children to start today

The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) has announced that Pakistan is set to launch the second anti-polio campaign of the year on April 13, under which more than 400,000 frontline workers will administer polio drops to 45 million children.

According to a statement issued by the NEOC today, this extensive immunization effort will be nationwide.

The center stated that the campaign will be implemented in all major provinces, including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

In addition to the provincial-level implementation, this public health campaign will also be conducted in the administrative regions of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, as well as in the capital city of Islamabad.