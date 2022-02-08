Marsel Khaliullin Named Business Line Manager Aftermarket Services Russia & CIS, Nikkiso Industrial Russia

TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Group), a subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), is pleased to announce that Marsel Khaliullin has been named Business Line Manager Aftermarket Services Russia & Cryogenic Industries Service for Nikkiso Industrial Russia (NIR).

Based in Russia, he will manage and support Aftermarket Services, reporting to Ayman Zeitoun in NIR and Jim Estes for CIS.

Marsel has over 20 years of experience working at various positions in the maintenance and engineering business related to rotating equipment, including the previous six years in the Oil & Gas industry in Iraq and 10 years working with international companies. For the past two years, Marsel managed the Rotating Equipment workshop for SPM Oil & Gas, a Caterpillar company.

“Marsel’s experience and industry knowledge will be of great benefit to NIR and we look forward to his positive contributions,” according to Ayman Zeitoun, Vice President & Managing Director – Russia – Operations.

With this addition, Nikkiso continues their commitment to be both a global and local presence for their customers.

