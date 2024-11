News Ticker: Maryam formally launches CM Laptop and Honhaar Scholarship ProgramHEC holds Opening Ceremony of English Faculty Development Training ProgramPakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to declare Islamabad, Riyadh as twin citiesMufti e Azam Mufti hails Tessori for his commendable public service initiativesSindh governor administers oath to Chawla as ministerFinance Minister lauds ADB’s financial assistance to PakistanAKUH hosts session to mark World Diabetes DayManipur state teeters on brink of East Timor or South Sudan-like crisisMirwaiz calls for dialogue to resolve Kashmir dispute, reviving LOC tradePakistan, ADB sign landmark $500m loan agreementUN adopts Pakistan’s resolution on right to self-determinationClashes over Islamophobic signboard in West Bengal leave 15 Muslims injuredJUI-F chief always puts interests of Pakistan first: Interior MinisterPakistan, UK agree to deepen bilateral cooperationUniversity Sports Olympiad begins tomorrow: Rana MashhoodOutsider recruitment sparks student protests at Jammu UniversityMirwaiz calls for dialogue to resolve Kashmir disputePakistan, ADB sign landmark $500m loan agreementNaqvi calls on FazalProcess of submission of Hajj 2025 applications in designated banks underwayNetherlands Cricket Team to Tour Pakistan Next YearSpanish Senate delegation calls on Punjab Assembly speakerAqib Javed confirmed interim white-ball head coachPDP concerned over low voter turnout in local electionsDeath anniversary of Pervaiz Malik observedSpanish Senate delegation calls on Punjab Assembly speakerOverseas Kashmiris Urged to Expose Indian Atrocities GloballyCongress terms IIOJK governance ‘hazy’, reaffirms support for Article 370Huge rush witnessed at Arts Council festivalNA Speaker calls for improvement in healthcare sectorProtesters in Quetta demand safe recovery of kidnapped childChhattisgarh govt makes Friday sermon approval mandatoryDow University launches National Outreach Program for Higher Education Faculty in collaboration with HECChaman levies recover abducted woman, arrest three suspectsTwo Female Pakistani Scholars Win ISAC Travel Award Worth 2,000 Euros in TurkeyPTI leaders should not use other people’s children in protest: info ministerBJP is deliberately fueling unrest in Manipur: Congress chiefNA Speaker calls for improvement in healthcare sectorGovt prioritizes technical education, sports: Rana MashhoodPM’s aide urges nations to prioritize investment to boost climate actionCivil rights activists slam Modi regime over fake cases against KashmirisIndian troops arrest two Kashmiri youth in IIOJKMaritime Affairs Minister invites int’l shipping companies to invest in PakistanBanks start receiving Hajj applicationsPakistan desires to deepen partnership with US: AhsanPM directs to expedite action against tax evadersAPHC urges India to create conducive atmosphere for dialogue on KashmirNetherlands Cricket Team to Tour Pakistan Next YearGovt’s policies, reforms ensured economic stability: AurangzebRelief shipments dispatched for Gaza, Lebanon, SyriaThree-Day Allied Health Sciences Expo Inaugurated at AJK UniversityFire causes devastation in four houses in Doda’s BhatyasAJK President meets Waseem ChaudhryMurad unveils Sindh Delta Blue Carbon Project at COP29BJP using Article 370 to win elections: Farooq AbdullahIndia successfully tests first long-range hypersonic missileThe Legendary Trust distributes Rs3 million among artists, heirsPakistan’s Ayla Majid becomes first Muslim, South Asian president of ACCANA Speaker calls for enhancing Pakistan-Spain tiesPM felicitates newly elected President of BHCBAPresident, PM condemn terrorist attack in Shah MardanGovt should adopt a mega dialogue policy on terrorism: Hafiz NaeemGovt urged to ensure efficient governance by slashing bureaucracy: PDP chairmanKPK Citizens Should Not Be Used by Anti-State Elements: Aun ChaudhryCentral Apex Committee Meeting on National Action Plan to Be Held TommorowCM Bugti pays tribute to Major Haseeb Shaheed, hails sacrifice for nationAafia detention: Citizens send postcards to US PresidentTraffic restored on Quetta-Dera Ismail Khan highway after talksData Registration for Women’s Financial Assistance Continues”Zar Parast” Shines on the Ninth Day of the 21-Day Awami Theatre FestivalEntire nation will peacefully step out on Nov 24 on Khan’s call: MusarratIndia successfully tests first long-range hypersonic missilePDP asks IIOJK govt to clarify stance on Article 370Mahrung meets ANP leaders to restore peace in BalochistanProtests Erupt in Quetta Over Abduction of Young StudentMainly dry weather expected in BalochistanMan shot dead in Muslim Bagh; relatives block highway in protestJailed Hurriyat leaders dedicated entire life for Kashmir cause: SagharInfo Minister calls for speedy trials of May 9 casesImam, Waleed score centuries as fourth round endsFarooq Abdullah calls for immediate restoration of statehood to IIOJKNew Zealand grants permission for Khalistan ReferendumUNICEF joins hands with Pakistan to protect children from climate risksPM vows to foil nefarious designs of country’s enemies3,000 athletes to participate in PM’s University Sports Olympiad 2024Pak envoy, New York Chamber of Commerce President discuss enhancing of bilateral tradeSikh Yatrees visit Gurdwara Sacha Sauda in FarooqabadEnvoy meets investment bankers, IT professionals, business leaders in New YorkForeign Secretary, Spanish Parliamentarians discuss global issuesPakistan unveils first National Carbon Market Policy to attract green investmentPresident, PM express grief over death of former Senator Ilyas BilourNDMA Chairman meets with Jin Liqun at COP29SBP to Celebrate Women Entrepreneurship Day on Nov 19Pakistan’s envoy to US meets Pakistani-origin students in New YorkIMF expresses satisfaction over govt’s economic reformsInfo Minister calls for speedy trials of May 9 casesAPHC-AJK hails general Asim Munir’s remarks on KashmirSindh Food Authority inspects 350 more food outlets, imposes finesEnsuring Justice is Key to Solving Public Problems: Dr DanishPunjab Education Minister Visits Lok Virsa Festival in Islamabad