LAHORE (PPI) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif today officially launched the Chief Minister Laptop and Honhaar Scholarship Program.
According to a statement issued from CM office, the CM’s initiative aims to provide students with the latest Core-i7, 13th generation laptops within 90 days. The target includes laptops for 2000 minority students and for students who achieve top positions in Matriculation and FSc exams.
As part of the program, students will also receive a guard of honour under the Chief Minister Punjab Laptop Scheme, based on merit. The scheme will benefit 20,000 students from universities, 14,000 from colleges, 4,000 from technical and agricultural colleges, and 2,000 from medical and dental colleges. Notably, 32% of these students will come from South Punjab.
In the first phase, 5,000 laptops will be distributed in 30 days, with a total of 35,000 laptops to be awarded by February 20. The students will come from various disciplines, including Computer Science, Medical, Science, Engineering, Social Sciences, Business, Language, Veterinary, and Agriculture. Additionally, 30,000 students from government educational institutions and 10,000 from private institutions will receive scholarships.
Under the Chief Minister Honhaar Scholarship Program, 18,000 female students will benefit, with their full tuition fees covered for up to four to five years. A total of 68,329 applications were received for the program, and 34,290 applications have already been verified.
The initiative has also contributed to a 15.5% increase in enrollment in public sector universities, surpassing the target. The process of appointing Vice Chancellors for 18 public sector universities is ongoing.
CM Maryam praised the efforts of Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, Secretary Higher Education Dr. Farrukh Naveed, and their team for ensuring transparency in the laptop scheme.