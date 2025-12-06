Maulana Abdul Rashid Hijazi has been elected as the new chief organizer in the Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan elections.
In a joint statement issued today, Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan Okara District’s Ameer Professor Dr. Mian Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Nazim Qari Abu Bakar Siddique, Finance Secretary Dr. Azhar Hassan, and Media Cell In-charge Hafiz Muhammad Abdullah Zaheer, congratulated Maulana Hijazi on his appointment after winning the election by a huge majority.
The leadership termed the result “an honor and right given to a worker,” emphasizing that political organizations derive their strength from their ordinary members, whom they consider the party’s real asset.
The statement mentioned Maulana Hijazi’s close association with Professor Sajid Mir, stating that the senior leader was known for his respect and affection for party workers and that Hijazi was his most trusted associate.
Looking to the future, the district officials expressed confidence that Maulana Hijazi, under the guidance of Central Ameer Senator Dr. Hafiz Abdul Karim, will work diligently for the party’s progress and live up to the trust placed in him by the Shura members.