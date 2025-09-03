SETAR taps Mavenir’s Digital Enablement solution to implement a future-proof, multi-tenant, unified charging system for streamlining operations, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling next-gen service monetization.

RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider, today announces the successful completion and go-live of its Converged Charging System (CCS) transformation for SETAR, the primary full-service telecoms provider on the Caribbean Island country of Aruba. The cloud-native multi-tenant CCS is supporting operations for SETAR N.V. in Aruba and enables SETAR to provide a “charging as a service” solution for mobile operator KLA in the neighboring island of Bonaire.

Powered by Mavenir’s Digital Enablement (MDE) solution, the centralized system replaces SETAR’s legacy, island-specific charging infrastructure with a unified, multi-tenancy system. The open and interoperable system, based on fully-containerized architecture, is hosted in Aruba and generates significant CAPEX and OPEX savings by streamlining and simplifying real-time charging and billing operations. SETAR is also set to benefit from substantially reduced hardware and maintenance overheads, with changes synchronized automatically for both islands’ systems.

The new charging system is now delivering real-time online and offline charging capabilities for SETAR’s complete portfolio of prepaid and post-paid offerings across Aruba and Bonaire through a single, converged system. This transformative upgrade enables SETAR to effortlessly provide digital product suites to its subscribers and ensures next-generation mobile network readiness as the operator continues its network transformation journey in the Caribbean.

This multi-faceted modernization and transformation program was smoothly achieved by Mavenir using fast and agile Continuous Deployment Methods, with the Mavenir team standardizing and optimizing SETAR’s existing datasets and delivering software to its labs on schedule for comprehensive testing. This allowed the operator to seamlessly migrate away from the previous prepaid charging system and launch with complete confidence and control of the release productivity and performance, while helping to ensure business continuity. The system is deployed in an active-active, geo-redundant configuration across two data centers, ensuring high availability, fault tolerance, and seamless failover capabilities.

Roland Croes, CEO of SETAR commented: “Our long-term partnership with Mavenir is positioning us for maximum advantage in the next-generation connectivity landscape in the Caribbean. This pivotal upgrade to converged charging across our prepaid and post-paid services now allows us to instantly provision innovative and personalized digital services to our island community customers in Aruba and Bonaire. For SETAR, Mavenir continues to be a strategic enabler of business growth and service excellence in the fast-moving world of digital services.”

Mavenir is a long-term and trusted technology partner to SETAR, having already augmented its network capabilities with messaging infrastructure, advanced messaging security and routing solutions. SETAR is now equipped to leverage Mavenir’s Open APIs within the MDE platform, allowing the operator to seamlessly add new products and services that are auto-provisioned into the new charging system with full transparency and no customer management retraining required on the operational side.

Sandeep Singh, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Mavenir’s Digital Business Enablement added: “This key architectural evolution to Mavenir’s fully containerized MDE platform is already bringing game-changing efficiency and monetization opportunities for our customer, enabling rapid and digital onboarding of innovative new services via a centralized infrastructure. By moving from on-premises dedicated hardware to a charging solution purpose-built for the cloud, SETAR can now rapidly configure new products purely through configuration, not hard coding. The reduced complexity, enhanced operational efficiency and accelerated time-to-market have been able to bolster SETAR’s market leadership and future-readiness, driving additional value and a richer digital experience for subscribers across Aruba and Bonaire.”

About Mavenir

Mavenir is building the future of networks today with cloud-native, AI-enabled solutions which are green by design, empowering operators to realize the benefits of 5G and achieve intelligent, automated, programmable networks. As the pioneer of Open RAN and a proven industry disruptor, Mavenir’s award-winning solutions are delivering automation and monetization across mobile networks globally, accelerating software network transformation for 300+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

