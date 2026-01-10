A devastating measles outbreak in Naushahro Feroze has claimed the lives of three toddlers in just twenty-four hours, sparking allegations of severe negligence against the Health Department and the Sindh government while hundreds of other children are also at risk.
The children who succumbed to the deadly disease on Saturday evening and Sunday morning have been identified as two-year-old Tahira Batool of village Manjhi Khaskheli, and one-and-a-half-year-old Bibi Sohana and one-year-old Bibi Afsana of village Ranjho Khan Khaskheli. Reportedly, the children succumbed to the illness while awaiting aid from health officials.
The recent surge in measles cases, along with other illnesses such as pneumonia, chest, and throat infections, is being linked to the severe cold wave affecting the districts of Naushahro Feroze and Khairpur in Sindh.
Muhammad Saleem Mughal, the local coordinator for the International Human Rights Observer, also joined area residents in criticizing the official response. He stated that despite widespread reports in mainstream and social media, health department officials and the provincial government have failed to take any substantial action to curb the spread of the epidemic.
In response to this inaction, community members and human rights representatives have made an urgent appeal to international human rights organizations. They are calling for immediate intervention to address the fatalities and to implement protective measures to safeguard the lives of countless other innocent children at risk.