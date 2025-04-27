The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, met with overseas leader Shahid Majeed and his delegation from Japan at the Kashmir House Presidential Office in Islamabad.
On this occasion, President Chaudhry stated that Kashmiris living abroad, especially those residing in Japan, should be ready to highlight the Kashmir issue. He mentioned that India has increased pressure on the people of occupied Kashmir, using the Pahalgam incident as a pretext, and that the international community should take notice.
He further emphasized that overseas Kashmiris should play their role in exposing India’s intentions so that the international community can be made aware of the situation.
Shahid Majeed assured President Chaudhry that the foundation laid during his visit to Japan remains intact and that he continues to pursue this mission.
During the meeting, other matters of mutual interest were also discussed.