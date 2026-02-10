Karachi: Meezan Bank Ltd (MEBL) released its financial results for the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2025, registering a net profit after tax (NPAT) of PkR21.8 billion, equivalent to earnings per share (EPS) of PkR12.1. This marks a 10% year-on-year decline but a 4% increase on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The bank also announced a final cash payout of PkR7.0 per share, aligning with expectations and bringing the total cash payout for the year to PkR28.0 per share.
According to AKD Securities Limited, the bank's net spread earned stood at PkR64.2 billion for the quarter, reflecting an 11% decrease year-on-year and a 3% rise quarter-on-quarter. This was attributed to lower yields on investments and advances, although a 4% growth in deposits helped offset the contraction in net interest margins on a quarterly basis. Profit from Islamic financing was recorded at PkR108.3 billion, showing a 7% year-on-year decrease but a 6% increase quarter-on-quarter. Meanwhile, profit on deposits remained flat year-on-year at PkR44.1 billion, with a 10% increase observed quarter-on-quarter.
