Srinagar: Authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have placed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter, Iltija Mufti, under house arrest in Srinagar.
According to a statement by Kashmir Media Service, Iltija Mufti disclosed the house arrest through a social media post, stating, “My mother and I both have been placed under house arrest. Our gates have been locked up.” This development comes as Mehbooba Mufti was planning to visit Sopore to offer condolences to the family of Waseem Mir, a truck driver reportedly killed by Indian troops at Sangrama chowk earlier this week.
Iltija Mufti also mentioned her own plans to travel to Kathua to meet the family of Makhan Din, which have been thwarted by the imposed restrictions. The incident has raised questions about the political situation in the region and the freedom of movement for local leaders.
