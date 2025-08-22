Trending News: ﻿Wheelchair Tennis Development Initiative Coaching Camp Commences; Continues Until October﻿Pakistani Squash Star Ashab Irfan Triumphs at Jones Creek Open﻿Sindh Youth Games Volleyball Team Final Trials to be held in Karachi on August 25﻿Rana Sanaullah Issued PML-N Ticket for Vacant Punjab Senate General Seat﻿Islamabad, Dhaka To Forge Sister City Bond﻿Pakistan Sends Humanitarian Aid To Gaza Amid Information Blockade﻿670 people killed, 1,000 injured in devastating floods﻿CM Sindh chairs meeting to review Kachho law and order situation﻿Pakistan, UK Reaffirm Commitment To Enhanced Cooperation﻿Maryam Nawaz visits Yokohama Wastewater and Solid Waste Treatment Plant, briefed on waste recycling﻿Nationwide Tree Plantation Drive Urged To Combat Climate Crisis﻿Pakistan Highly Vulnerable To Climate Change: Senate Chairman﻿Natural Disaster Damages $320 Billion, Disaster Insurance the Need of the Hour: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce﻿Punjab Transport Fares Ordered Reduced After Diesel Price Cut﻿NA Committee Demands Action On PMDC Incompetence, Isra University Student Concerns﻿Pakistan To Resume New Gas Connections After Years-Long Ban﻿Islamabad Braces For Floods As Heavy Rains Lash City﻿CM directs administration to remain on high alert for heavy rains﻿Mounted Police Units Deployed for Security in Islamabad’s Diplomatic Enclave﻿CDA’s G.T. Road Tarnol Encroachment Deadline Looms﻿Karachi Police kill 5 robbers, arrest 18 in 13 encounters﻿Sindh CM Decides to Expedite All Development Schemes in Karachi, Hyderabad﻿SAF Team Meets AIG Karachi, Discusses Welfare Projects﻿Peshawar Police Restores City Traffic by Draining Floodwater﻿Islamabad Embraces Digital Future With Smart Parking, Streamers, And Waste Management﻿Rawal Dam Spillways Opened Again Amidst Rising Water Levels﻿KATI President Briefs TDAP Secretary on Upcoming Karachi Exhibition﻿Work on improving choking points of 44 drains to deal with urban flood is underway, Mayor Karachi﻿Landslides due to heavy rains in the mountainous areas of Galiyat, Bakot and Abbottabad﻿Larkana Hospital Upgrade, 2 New Towers with 600 Beds to be Built﻿Risk of Epidemic Diseases is Very High After Rains and Floods: PMA﻿Multiple Firing Incidents in Karachi, One Dead, 3 Injured, Robber Arrested﻿Islamabad Police Arrest Hundreds In Crime Sweep﻿ANF Operations Seize 242 kg of Drugs, 4 Arrested﻿Islamabad Police arrest 3 notorious thieves﻿Islamabad Police operations seize drugs, weapons, arrest 16 lawbreakers﻿Law Commission Prioritizes Family, Criminal Law Reform﻿Supreme Court-Backed Fund Approves Rs. 2 Billion For Judicial Infrastructure Upgrade﻿Al Mizan Foundation Restructures, Appoints New Chairman﻿Significant volatility in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the benchmark KSE-100 index rose above 148,000, the index closed at 1,704.79 148,196.42﻿Gold prices rise, silver stabilizes﻿Rupee depreciates against major currencies﻿One day ration on behalf of Pakistan Army being delivered to KP flood victims﻿World Must Act Now To Avert Holocaust In Occupied Kashmir, Warns APHC﻿Federal Reserve Police Intensify Swat Flood Rescue Efforts﻿President Asif Ali Zardari’s message on the occasion of the Monsoon Tree Planting Campaign﻿Pakistan Gains Washington’s Attention With Crypto Push﻿Heavy Rainfall Predicted Across Pakistan, Flood Risk﻿Monsoon Fury To Continue: NDMA Prepares For More Intense Rainfall﻿Qalandars’ Jhelum Trials Draw Thousands of Aspirants﻿Pakistan Under-23 Football Squad Begins Training for Asia Cup﻿Wahi Chair Basketball Cricket Title Won by Hyderabad Sports Association﻿Pakistan Unveils Asia Cup Squad, Snubs Babar, Rizwan﻿Despite all kinds of oppression, Imran will not take political revenge: PTI﻿Pakistan’s Purpose Was to Establish an Islamic Welfare State: Nizam-e-Mustafa Party﻿Sindh Government Taking Practical Steps for Public Welfare, Says Nasir Shah﻿Govt Supports Flood-Ravaged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa﻿World Humanitarian Day to be observed tomorrow as every year﻿Pakistan Pushes For Nationwide Digital Economy Transformation﻿Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued Across Pakistan; Risk Of Urban Flooding Looms﻿Concern over the condition of Kashmiri prisoners in occupied valley and Indian jails: Hurriyat Conference﻿New Zealand PM Celebrates Pakistan’s Independence Day﻿Pakistan Expresses Gratitude To UK For Flood Relief Pledge﻿Pakistan Celebrates Independence Day in Iran﻿Sindh Governor Launches Marka-e-Economy Initiative﻿Combing Operation in Karachi South; Hotels and Tea Shops Searched﻿Ministers To Monitor Flood Relief Efforts In KP﻿Doubts about the unnatural death of a young journalist should be removed: MQM Pakistan﻿Suspect Arrested in Karachi for Desecration of Pakistani Flag﻿Tight Security at Churches Across Punjab on Easter, Search and Sweep Operations Underway﻿Karachi’s New Settlements Should Be Provided With Water, Electricity, and Gas: PDP﻿Aga Khan Development Network’s relief activities continue in flood-affected areas﻿Khawar’s Mysterious Death a Heart-Wrenching Tragedy; Journalists’ Concerns Valid: PML-Q﻿Karachi Housing Sector Crippled By Utilities Shortage﻿Jamaat-e-Islami Emir and Alkhidmat Chief Visit Flood Victims in Buner﻿Independent Inquiry Demanded into Young Journalist Khawar’s Death: CEJ﻿Pak Army, Frontier Corps North Rescue Operation Continues in Buner, Shangla, Swat﻿3 Killed, Including a Woman, in Truck Collision Near Makli Bypass﻿Sindh Governor to chair meeting of public universities’ Vice Chancellors in Sukkur today﻿Two Arrested In Islamabad Theft Ring Bust, Valuables Recovered﻿Notorious Criminal Apprehended In Islamabad﻿FIA Faisalabad Zone Arrests 2 Human Traffickers﻿Interior Minister Orders Probe into Death of Young Journalist Khawar Hussain, Seeks Report﻿Islamabad Police arrest 380 suspects in two-week operation﻿Pak-Africa Trade Summit Conference concludes in Johannesburg with MoU signing﻿Telecom Services Gradually Returning After Widespread Disruption﻿TDAP to Host International Hand-Knotted Carpet Exhibition in October﻿Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi pays tribute to the victory and sacrifices of the armed forces﻿PCB Launches Nationwide Talent Hunt For Women Cricketers﻿Bangladesh High Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Hussain Khan meets Information Minister Attaullah Tarar﻿Launching ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s third Hangor-class submarine held in China﻿64th death anniversary of Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq observed﻿Encroachment Drive Clears GT Road in Islamabad﻿Pakistan Can Progress Only Through Industry-Academia Collaboration, Sardar Masood Khan﻿Supreme Court Mandates Dignified Farewell For Deceased Former Judges﻿Significant Decrease of Rs 900 per Tola in Gold Price in Pakistan﻿Measures should be taken for the rehabilitation of families displaced by torrential rains and floods: JUP﻿PTI must prove its innocence in courts, no NRO: PML-N﻿Bilawal condoles Irfan Jatoi’s demise, lauds his services﻿Dar Embarks On UK Visit To Address Diaspora Land Issues, Meet Top Officials