Meltwater Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Influencer Marketing Platforms for SMB Companies 2025-2026

Trending News: ﻿Severe cold wave grips country, temperatures drop below freezing in several cities﻿Sindh to host 11,000 athletes in National Games after 18-year hiatus﻿35th National Games netball competitions to start today at PSB Coaching Centre Karachi﻿Wahab Riaz, Salman Butt Among 11 Test Cricketers To Attend Inaugural Biomechanics Programme﻿NA-34 MNA Elected Without Majority Support, Backed by Only One-Fifth of Voters﻿Sindh Governor Hails Karachi Event as Milestone for Pak-UAE Ties﻿UN Women and Pakistan Reaffirm Partnership to Overcome Barriers in Female Empowerment﻿Pakistan calls for removing artificial obstacles in ways of SAARC﻿Interiror Minister Denounces Militant Attack on Patrol Vehicle﻿Pakistan Extends Humanitarian Aid Offer to Flood-Stricken Indonesia﻿Governor Condemns Cowardly Attack After Three Police Personnel Martyred in Ambush﻿Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Under-Training Judicial Officers Meet IG Punjab at Lahore Police Office﻿Systemic Barriers Exclude 27 Million Disabled Pakistanis: Moot Told﻿Operation against illegally residing Afghans and order for digital monitoring of individuals on the Fourth Schedule﻿Top Leadership Vows to Uphold Rights and Ensure Equal Opportunities for Persons With Disabilities﻿Live Televised Bidding for PIA Privatization Set for December 23﻿Tesori Calls for Action to Ensure Rights for Persons with Disabilities﻿Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pays tribute to security forces on the killing of Indian-backed militants in North Waziristan﻿Water in Badin’s Gas Lines Suspends Supply, Public Faces Severe Difficulties﻿PTI Politician Says Ciminal Negligence Pushed Karachi to Brink of Disaster﻿Top Official Pledges Action on karachi’s Critical Water and Sanitation Woes﻿Billions in funds exist for Karachi, death of a three-year-old child is a tragedy: Pakistan Muslim League-Q﻿Capital Under 24/7 Surveillance as Police Ramp Up Efforts to Eliminate Crime﻿Top Cop Mandates Timely, Merit-Based Redressal of Citizen Grievances in Capital﻿Commissioner Sahiwal orders crackdown against encroachments, improvement of sanitation system﻿Official Calls for Skill Development to Unleash Potential of Disabled Community﻿SSP Orders Immediate Action on Land Encroachment Complaints﻿Young man injured by a stray bullet in Karachi’s Karimabad﻿Bilawal Inaugurates New SIUT Hospital Blocks, Expands Free Kidney Care for Patients NationwideWoes﻿Anniversary of Lahore District Police Martyrs observed, salute at grave and prayer for higher ranks﻿Young motorcyclist killed in dumper collision in Badin; Grieving father forgives the driver﻿Sajag Shehri Ittehad’s protest for swift construction of Taluka Hospital, provision of doctors, medicines at Rural Health Center continues for 32nd day﻿Key officer transferred during land record tampering probe, directed to report to Board of Revenue﻿Investigation Chief Vows Strict Action Against Corrupt Officials﻿Dispute Resolution Committee meeting chaired by DC and DPO in Okara, important decisions made﻿Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan to Explore Deeper Cooperation in Trade and Defence﻿Pakistan Demands Immediate Israeli Withdrawal from Gaza﻿Top Military Brass from Pakistan, Bahrain Forge Deeper Defense Cooperation﻿FAO Seeks $2.5 Billion to Combat Tripling Hunger Rates Amidst Failing Humanitarian System﻿Global Call for Greater Support for Persons with Disabilities on International Day﻿2 new public SIUT units established on Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi, providing free modern treatment facility﻿Pakistan’s Construction Sector Fuels Climate Crisis Amidst Extremely Low Green Code Implementation﻿Foundation stone of 300 million gallon capacity wastewater treatment plant laid in Faisalabad﻿Decision to Establish an Urban Forest on 63 Acres of Land on Saryab Road in Balochistan﻿Okara High School Showcases Various Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics Projects﻿Nationwide Program Targets Young Children to Foster Lifelong Traffic Discipline﻿New Scholarly Volume Scrutinizes Justice and Reform Within Pakistan’s Religious Seminaries﻿UE Hosts 6th Annual International Conference on Advances in Materials Science﻿Main accused in former Jhang Bar President Munir Sadhana’s murder case arrested from Khanewal﻿FIA Orders Strict Measures to Prevent Human Trafficking and Illegal Border Crossing﻿Additional IG Karachi directs foolproof security for National Games in meeting﻿Body of 20-year-old married woman recovered from Hub River water pipeline﻿Karachi Mochko police recovered 983 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel, 2 suspects arrested﻿16 Apprehended, Multiple Illegal Firearms Seized in Major Capital Crackdown﻿Bomb attack on police van in DI Khan, three personnel martyred﻿Tortured body found in Karachi’s Manghopir, 8 suspects arrested during crackdown﻿Karachi Mominabad police encounter, 4 arrested including three injured suspects﻿Action against 70 Thatta police personnel for corruption and patronage of organized crime﻿Pakistan Champions Swift D-8 Trade Integration Amidst Global Economic Volatility﻿Over 115 Billion Wiped from Bourse as KSE-100 Tumbles Nearly 1,500 Points﻿Surging Business Confidence Tempered by Inflation and Policy Concerns, OICCI Report Shows﻿Sindh Vows to Defend Constitutional Fiscal Rights and NFC Share﻿Former LCCI Chief Under Fire for Alleged Death Threats Against Successor﻿Petroleum Minister Declares Digitalization Inevitable for Sector Reform﻿Rupee Strains as Dollar Surpasses 281 Mark Amid Broader Currency Surge﻿STDC Issues Historic First-Ever Dividend, Signaling Financial Turnaround in Sindh’s Power Sector﻿Pakistani Innovators Honored as Experts Highlight Global Readiness and Fintech Synergy as Keys to Export Growth﻿Commissioner of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan meets with President National Defense University﻿Significant decrease in gold price in local gold market, increase in silver price per tola﻿Pakistan Proposes Joint Cinematic Ventures with Iran at Historic Fajr Festival Debut﻿OGDCL Union Pushes for Welfare Reforms as Government Vows Digital Overhaul﻿Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receives a telephone call﻿Capital’s New Federal Prison Nears Operation, Set to End Inmate Transfers﻿Promoted Capital Officers Face Increased Responsibilities Following New Directives﻿Security forces kill seven Khwarij in North Waziristan﻿Authorities Intercept Major Drug Shipment Valued at Over Rs 260 Million﻿Pakistan and Turkiye Sign Key Mining Agreements, Deepen Energy Cooperation﻿Turkiye Enters Pakistan’s Energy Exploration Sector as Nations Ink New Mining Agreements﻿Annual Bodybuilding Competition held in Mirpurkhas, 2 local bodybuilders selected﻿Pakistan Confirms Sri Lanka Tour as Final Preparation for T20 World Cup﻿Next Generation of Cricketers Face Off as Pakistan, Bangladesh Begin U19 World Cup Journey﻿HBL Pakistan Super League Targets Global Investors at Lord’s Ahead of Two-Team Expansion﻿Grace Academy crowned Sindh region champions in PCB Talent Hunt final﻿Punjab Police’s athletes win four gold medals at World Championship﻿Dar Extends Olive Branch to Opposition for Legislative Reforms﻿PTI Lawyer Slams Imran Khan’s 851-Day Detention and ‘Death Cell’ Confinement﻿Zardari commemorates anniversary of Benazir’s premiership, praises restoration of democracy﻿US Consul’s important meeting with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Chief Minister’s House, discussion on investment﻿Dinner Hosted at Senior Politician Mahmood Moulvi’s Residence in Honor of Key Political Leaders and Government Figures﻿Pakistan’s Women’s Caucus, UN Women to Strengthen Focus on Domestic Violence Legislation﻿Pakistan Finalizes Agreements for Upcoming Kyrgyz Presidential Visit﻿Pakistan’s New Ambassador Presents Credentials to UAE President, Vowing Stronger Ties﻿Pakistan Demands Urgent Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Impending Famine at UN Council﻿Pakistan and Trkiye Explore Strategic Energy Cooperation in High-Level Military Talks﻿Pakistan’s Maritime Sector Holds Multi-Billion Dollar Potential, Naval Chief States﻿Pakistan, China Launch Ninth Joint Drill to Bolster Counter-Terrorism Tactics﻿Pakistan’s Women’s Caucus and UN Women Vow to Strengthen Domestic Violence Legislation﻿Pakistan and Iran Pledge to Deepen Cultural Partnership, Explore New Artistic Collaborations﻿Tarar Links Unchecked Population Growth to Devastating Infant Mortality Crisis﻿Kyrgyz President’s Historic Visit to Pakistan After 20 Years to Boost Bilateral Ties