Trending News: India Claims Killing Gunmen Behind Deadly Pahalgam Resort AttackIndependence Day: Karachi to Host Cricket Match, Disabled Fair, and Minority EventsSenate Panel Pushes For Iran-Pakistan Barter Trade Overhaul22nd Death Anniversary of Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Ibrahim Khan Observed132nd birth anniversary of Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah to be celebrated todayPakistan Achieving Diplomatic Successes Globally: Sardar MasoodPakistan Vows To Combat Global Human Smuggling Amid Migrant TragedyChinese Business Leaders Eye Solar-Powered Fisheries in PakistanPakistan Shocked Over China Landslide TragedyPakistan, Nepal Pledge To Strengthen Ties At Global Speakers SummitPakistan And Trkiye Reaffirm Strong Bond At Geneva ConferencePakistan, Nepal Pledge To Strengthen TiesPakistan, Qatar Pledge To Enhance Parliamentary TiesPakistan Intensifies Human Trafficking Fight On World DayPakistan, US Navies Conduct Joint Maritime Exercise in North Indian OceanArmy Chief Condemns Indian ‘Proxy War’ in BalochistanMinimum wage set at Rs 40,000 in Sindh, Rs 192 per hour to be paidHuman Trafficking a Grave Challenge for the World, Millions Affected: President ZardariPakistan’s Parliament Speaker Urges Peaceful Resolution Of Global DisputesPakistan Condemns India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ Narrative, Warns Of Regional InstabilityZong Launches Dedicated Sme Business Solutions Zone In Islamabad Miftah Ismail is following PTI’s agenda: Raja AnsariZulfiqar Junior’s Allegations Misleading and Contrary to Facts: Sindh Government SpokespersonJamaat-e-Islami and Sindh United Party Hold Talks, Exchange Views on Issues of Mutual InterestCrackdown launched against sugar price gouging in KarachiDaily Open Courts Commence at Islamabad OfficeBusiness Delegation Meets AIG Karachi, Discusses IssuesKarachi Maximizes Rainwater Harvesting With New TanksGovt Reinforces Commitment to Enhanced Healthcare In NaseerabadPrime Minister Inaugurates Pak Business Express at Lahore Station3 killed, one seriously injured in road accident near Super Highway Cement FactoryRawalpindi Undergoes Green Transformation With Beautification DriveCash Awards, Certificates of Appreciation Distributed Among Police Officers for Better Performance Against Serious CrimesSecretary Interior and DIG visit Lahore Airport, inspect Chinese front deskRawalpindi Undergoes Green Transformation With Beautification DriveExcise Department Recovers Rs. 1.3 Million in Token Tax CrackdownMajority Of Pakistanis Affirm Women Receiving Inheritance, Urban Areas Ahead: SurveyUnhealthy Lifestyles a Leading Cause of Rising Diseases in Pakistan: Health ExpertsIslamabad Police Recover Missing Children10 Robbers Arrested in Karachi Police Encounters, 2 Citizens and Policeman Injured in Firing and AccidentIslamabad Police Bolsters Fight Against Human Trafficking With Awareness WorkshopIslamabad Police Arrest 12 Drug Traffickers, Seize Large Drug HaulSlow Tax Reforms Exacerbate Poverty and Unemployment in PakistanPak-Africa International Trade Summit to Commence in Johannesburg on August 12Hopeful West Indies Eye Redemption Against Pakistan After Australia WhitewashImran Khan’s Sons To Skip Pakistan ProtestBalochistan National Party Condemns Renewed Political ViolencePakistan, China Reaffirm Strong Parliamentary Ties At Geneva ConferenceThree Mutilated Bodies Discovered In Kalat’s Koh-e-Maran RegionPakistan To Launch Electric Bike Subsidy Program On Independence DayAlkhidmat Aids Displaced Gazans Amid Food CrisisSouth Asia Must Lead Global Human Rights Reshape: ConferenceArts Council Pays Tribute To Late Journalist, Poet Rashid NoorKMC to Cancel Over 320 Irregular Leased Plots in Orangi Township ProjectIslamabad Police Vows Enhanced Public Safety MeasuresIslamabad Police Chief Prioritizes Transparency And Citizen SafetyDiplomatic Enclave Set For Major FaceliftDiplomatic Enclave Set For Major FaceliftHighway Robbery Thwarted, One Suspect Killed In Khuzdar ShootoutPishin Administration Destroys Vast Poppy FieldsKSE 100 And KSE 30 Indices PlungePakistan Stock Exchange Set for Historic T+1 Settlement Cycle ShiftForeign Investment Surges In Pakistan, Led By Chinese InfluxRupee Plummets Against Major Currencies, Dollar Nears PKR 286Islamabad To Digitize Vehicle Ownership And ParkingZone-VI Clinches Consecutive PCB Regional Title, Zone-IV Triumphs With Dominant BowlingAchakzai To Lead PTI’s Constitution Protection MovementImran Khan’s Sons To Skip Pakistan ProtestPakistani Students Secure Record Erasmus Mundus Scholarships For Fourth Consecutive YearPakistan, Kuwait Pledge Deeper Collaboration Amidst Gaza CrisisPakistani Seafarers Trapped In Mozambique: Families Plead For RescueVegetables Top Pakistani Dinner Plates, Reveals SurveyPakistan Lauds Successful Talks On Cambodia-Thailand DisputeSecurities Regulator Launches Centralized Registry For Beneficial OwnershipEx-FATA Governance Now Solely Under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa JurisdictionPakistan Reinforces Commitment To Independent Palestinian StateSupreme Court Delays Imran Khan’s Bail HearingPakistan Condemns Israeli Aggression In GazaPakistan Seeks Massive 600% Shipping Fleet Expansion In Three YearsPakistan, Kyrgyzstan Sign Multiple Pacts To Boost Bilateral TiesHaleem assails alleged denial of fundamental rights to ImranIslamabad Police Fine Over 56,000 DriversIslamabad, Addis Ababa To Partner On Green InitiativesWoman Killed On Jirga’s Order: Arrests Rise To ElevenWoman Murder On Jirga’s Order: Arrests Rise To ElevenPolice Officers’ Grievances Listened, Prompt Action OrderedIslamabad Police Seize Drugs, Weapons, Apprehend 13 SuspectsSupreme Court Establishes New Bench For Imran’s May 9 AppealsIslamabad Women’s Chambet Demands Six Percent Interest Rate For Economic RevivalWafi Energy Confirms Zubair Shaikh As CEO In PakistanGlobal Palm Oil Price Drops in Global Market, Benefit Not Passed on to Public in Pakistan: Islamabad ChamberIslamabad Police Open Courts Tackle Officer And Public ComplaintsIslamabad Police Target Thousands Of Traffic OffendersTwo Arrested In Brutal Islamabad Blind Murder CaseGold Price Decreases by PKR 100 Per TolaInterest Rate Must Be Brought to Single Digits for Industries’ Survival: UBGKarachi Arts Council Music Academy’s performance at Rwanda Arts Festival wins hearts of fansCricket Trials in Sukkur Under Prime Minister’s Program, Hundreds of Youth Participate80 Official Vehicles Go Missing from KP Livestock Department: PML-N Demands InvestigationKashmir Issue Revitalized by Pak-India War, a Major Achievement: AJK Industries Minister