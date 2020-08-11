Minister Industries and Trade chairs meeting to review and finalize Punjab Rozgar Programme

August 11, 2020

Lahore, August 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat today in which Punjab Rozgar Scheme was given final shape by the steering committee. The Minister while addressing the participants in the meeting disclosed that PTI government is initiating a mega programme of disbursing soft loans in collaboration with the Bank of Punjab for the revival of business affected due to corona pandemic and for launching new business. He highlighted that Rs9 billion have been earmarked for this mega programme in the current fiscal year.

He outlined that in the first phase Rs 5 lac to Rs10 lac soft loans will be disbursed under Punjab Rozgar Programme. He emphasized that in the second phase the limit of disbursing soft loans will be increased up to Rs50 lac. The Minister apprised that a transparent mechanism will be devised for the provision of soft loans. Aslam Iqbal stressed that these soft loans will be disbursed under a transparent system irrespective of any political affiliation.

Aslam Iqbal underscored that economic activities will be increased along with generating new employment opportunities with the provision of soft loans under such a mega programme. He maintained that the PTI government is adhering to a comprehensive policy to promote industrial, trade and economic activities in the country. He regretted that Covid pandemic has adversely affected every sector in the country including the economy. The Minister remarked that with the blessings of Allah Almighty significant decrease has occurred in the Covid pandemic and added that effective steps are being taken by the government to revive the economy as well as business in the country.

