Minister Industries and Trade reviews Punjab Rozgaar Scheme to Revive Business Activities

June 18, 2020

Lahore, June 18, 2020 (PPI-OT): Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a high-level meeting at Civil Secretariat in which Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht participated via video link. Punjab Rozgaar Scheme was reviewed during the meeting in view of corona pandemic. Soft loans will be granted for reviving the affected business due to corona pandemic under this scheme along with launching a new business.

The loan limit will range from rupees one lac upto rupees fifty lacs. Various proposals with regard to providing easy access to the masses for obtaining loans also came under review. In the light of recommendations, Punjab Rozgaar Scheme will be given a final shape in the next meeting. Aslam Iqbal while addressing the participants said that corona pandemic has badly affected the economy and with the halting of economic process, it is apprehended to enhance poverty and unemployment.

He emphasized that Punjab government is striving to increase business activities in order to infuse new investment. The Minister disclosed that Punjab Rozgaar Scheme will become a key source of enhancing economic activities. He underscored that financial assistance will be provided for the revival of business being adversely affected owing to coronavirus. The Minister emphasized that soft loans will also be granted for initiating new business. Chairman Planning and Development, Secretary Finance, senior officials of Punjab Small Industries Corporation and Bank of Punjab also attended the meeting.

