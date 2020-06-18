Punjab Government will go to the Last Extent to Eliminate Squatting: Chief Minister Punjab

June 18, 2020

Lahore, June 18, 2020 (PPI-OT): On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Anti-Corruption Department has retrieved around 1400 Kanal state land worth Rs 1.4 billion during the last six months. The department received 2809 complaints on its Mobile App during this period and made a cash recovery worth 17 lakh beside initiating 140 inquiries.

In this regard, the CM appreciated that lodging of complaints through Mobile App has yielded positive results. The policy of zero-tolerance towards corruption will continue and the government will go to the last extent to eliminate the menace of land grabbers, the CM concluded.

