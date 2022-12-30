MNA Malani inaugurates 330 megawatts power project

Mithi: Pakistan People’s Party, MNA Mahesh Kumar Malani, inaugurated 330 megawatts power project in Tharparkar district on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Malani said that the production of electricity from local coal will reduce the dependence on imported fuel. With the inauguration of the project, the production of electricity from Thar coal has increased to about 3,000 megawatts.

He said it was the vision of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, which has been completed by the PPP government. The PPP lawmaker said that an energy revolution is coming in Pakistan with the use of coal from Thar, 100,000 megawatts of electricity can be generated from Thar’s coal deposits for 200 years. He said that the project was delayed due to novel coronavirus and added that Thar coal will save the Government 6 billion dollars on fuel imports. It may be noted that on October 10, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated a 330 MW power plant under CPEC Block II completed by Hubco Company in district Tharparkar.