Bhopal: A Muslim youth was assaulted by a Hindutva mob in the BJP-governed state of Madhya Pradesh, India, following accusations of “love jihad.”
According to a statement by Kashmir Media Service, the victim, Shahzad Ahmed from Narsinghpur district, was targeted when he arrived at a Bhopal court to legally register his marriage under the Special Marriage Act. The attack was carried out by members of the RSS-backed Sanskruti Bachao Manch and other Hindutva groups.
A video capturing the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows Ahmed being dragged to the ground, punched repeatedly, and kicked in the face by the assailants. The mob accused Ahmed of participating in “love jihad,” a theory that alleges Muslim men marry Hindu women to convert them to Islam.
