The National Assembly’s (NA) Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), chaired by MNA Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel, convened a meeting here on Friday to address the pressing issues concerning the infrastructure development, canal water shortages, and gas supply in various districts of Punjab.
During the session, the Committee was briefed by the General Manager of the National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Special Secretary for Communications and Works, Punjab, regarding the ongoing construction, repair, and rehabilitation projects in District Muzaffargarh.
Special focus was placed on connectivity roads linking Alipur, Muzaffargarh, and Taranda Muhammad Panah via the MM Road. Expressing grave concern over the dilapidated condition of these roads-blamed for over 2,300 fatalities in the last four years-the Committee instructed the NHA Chairman to liaise with the Punjab Government to secure necessary funds.
The panel also proposed considering the upgradation of these roads to expressway status. A major part of the meeting was devoted to the severe water shortage affecting Muzaffargarh and Rung Pur canals. In response, the Committee decided to establish a Sub-Committee led by MNA Jamshed Ahmed, with Sheikh Aftab Ahmed and Haji Rasool Bux Chandio as members, to further investigate and propose solutions.
Addressing public grievances from NA-91, the Committee voiced strong dissatisfaction over delays in natural gas supply and directed the SNGPL General Manager to prioritize resolution of the issue. It also called for the immediate establishment of a gas facilitation center in Darya Khan to assist local residents.
The Committee took exception to the ban on new gas connections, noting that despite heavy investments in gas infrastructure across Punjab, residents are unable to benefit. The Committee urged authorities to lift the ban promptly to facilitate the issuance of new connections.
The meeting was attended by MNAs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, Syeda Shehla Raza, Muhammad Miqdad Ali Khan, and Jamshed Ahmed. Senior officials from the IPC Ministry, NHA, SNGPL, and the Punjab Government also participated.