Islamabad: The National Climate Change Authority (NCCA) met on Sunday to assess the progress of implementing national climate change policy measures aimed at enhancing resilience across critical sectors such as energy, water, agriculture, and public infrastructure. The meeting focused on strengthening Pakistan’s capacity to withstand climatic impacts like floods, heatwaves, and droughts through improved coordination with federal and provincial bodies.
According to Press Information Department, the session, led by the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, and Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Ministry Secretary Aisha Humera Moriani, was a strategic discussion on current and future strategies for mitigating and adapting to climate change. Alam emphasized the government’s dedication to safeguarding the populace from the adverse effects of climate change by deploying all available resources and expertise.
The assembly also touched upon Pakistan’s obligations under international frameworks like the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, aiming to align ongoing and forthcoming projects with global climate commitments. Moriani underscored Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate-induced disasters, noting the disproportionate impact despite the country’s minimal contribution to global emissions.
Officials at the meeting deliberated on transitioning Pakistan towards a low-carbon future, highlighting the importance of multi-level collaboration to develop a comprehensive climate resilience strategy. The NCCA agreed to draft a roadmap prioritizing climate action, aiming to enhance cooperation with provincial and other relevant stakeholders to reinforce Pakistan’s overall climate resilience.
