Karachi: National Foods Ltd (NATF) is poised to announce its second quarter financial results for FY26, with expectations of a significant increase in earnings per share (EPS) due to robust core operations and a one-time capital gain. The company is expected to report a standalone EPS of Rs5.52 for the quarter and Rs59.88 on a consolidated basis, alongside a second interim dividend per share (DPS) of Rs3.00.
According to JS Global, the anticipated boost in consolidated earnings includes a notable capital gain of Rs56 per share from the sale of a 50.5% stake in its former subsidiary, A1 Bags and Supplies. This transaction exceeded initial estimates, suggesting potential for further upside in financial performance. On a standalone basis, NATF is projected to achieve a 69% year-over-year growth in earnings, driven by a 14% increase in revenues, an improvement of 300 basis points in gross margins, and a reduction in financial charges.
The financial outlook for National Foods Ltd remains positive, with JS Global reiterating a Buy rating for the company and setting a target price of Rs502.
