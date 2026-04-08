NATIONAl : UK Lauds Pakistan’s Mediation Role in Easing Regional Crisis

Islamabad: The United Kingdom has praised Pakistan for its constructive diplomatic role and mediation efforts aimed at de-escalating regional tensions, it was revealed during a high-level meeting in the capital on Tuesday.

British High Commissioner H.E. Ms. Jane Marriott expressed her appreciation during a discussion with Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, where they deliberated on the evolving regional situation and its consequences for global energy markets.

The High Commissioner acknowledged that Pakistan has effectively leveraged its goodwill and relationships with key stakeholders, including the United States and Iran, to help ease tensions and promote global peace.

In response, Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik affirmed that Pakistan remains committed to fostering peace and stability through dialogue and diplomatic engagement, stating the government is actively working to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

The dialogue also covered the regional crisis”s impact on petroleum supply chains, price volatility, and overall energy security, with both officials exchanging views on the matter.

Ms. Marriott commended the Pakistani government”s proficient management of its domestic petroleum supply, observing that despite international uncertainty, the country successfully maintained an uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and prevented market distortions.

The petroleum minister stressed that the government had prioritised the integrity of the supply chain, remarking that a supply disruption “would have been worse than any price shock.” He added, “We do not want to repeat the path of populism, as witnessed in 2022, which can undo hard earned economic achievements.”

Mr. Malik extended his gratitude to friendly nations, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman, for their assistance in facilitating petroleum supplies. He also recalled Qatar”s past support in providing LNG at significantly below-market rates and its cooperation in renegotiating contracts.

Highlighting domestic contributions, the minister praised local exploration and production companies for their enhanced role during the challenging period and noted that the government continues to protect vulnerable societal segments with targeted subsidies.

On bilateral cooperation, the High Commissioner underscored the importance of long-term energy collaboration, referencing the existing technical partnership between the British Geological Survey and the Geological Survey of Pakistan.

The British delegation expressed keen interest in supporting initiatives for regulatory and institutional strengthening, including capacity building for the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

Both parties concluded the meeting by agreeing to further enhance bilateral engagement through technical cooperation and institutional partnerships to advance energy security, facilitate investment, and promote sustainable development in Pakistan’s energy and mineral sectors.