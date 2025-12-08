National Voters’ Day was observed across the country today, with nationwide activities focusing on the importance of voting, the need for stronger public participation in elections, and the essential value of each citizen’s vote.
The day marks the historic first general elections held on December 7, 1970, a milestone honoured annually to remind citizens of the power of their democratic choice.
In a special message, Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that active and meaningful public involvement is vital for building a robust and effective democratic system.
He also reaffirmed Parliament’s commitment to nurturing democratic principles and broadening public understanding of why voting remains a central pillar of governance.