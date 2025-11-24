A new research study from Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) proposes a software-based method to identify individuals at risk of suicide or attempting to commit fraud by analyzing their textual data.
The findings were presented by Ms. Asia Samreen during the successful final defense of her doctoral thesis on Friday. The thesis, titled ‘Intelligent Presentation Scheme (IPS) to Identify Human Behavior Using Textual Data,’ puts forward that written content can reveal hidden intentions, sentiments, and emotions, which can help in predicting an individual”s future actions.
During her presentation, Ms. Samreen explained that the practical implementation of her study could also help in understanding the psychological problems faced by students and combat online scams more effectively.
She proposed that her technology could improve online safety by allowing platforms to restrict or flag suspicious users for observation, thereby enhancing social network privacy without immediate expulsion.
The defense session was held at the university’s Senate Hall and presided over by Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai. Also in attendance were the student’s supervisor, Dr. Syed Asif Ali, faculty deans, and external experts.
Dr. Sahrai commended the scholar for her valuable work, stating it would surely benefit the country and the nation. He reiterated that SMIU actively encourages research aimed at bringing qualitative change to society.
The Vice Chancellor also noted that contemporary students, with access to advanced gadgets and global connectivity, have a responsibility to produce new and more authentic research that is broader in scope.
Ms. Asia Samreen, a Senior Assistant Professor at Bahria University, Karachi, enrolled in the PhD program in the Department of Computer Science at SMIU in 2018. She is the second doctoral student to graduate from the university in 2025 after completing all requirements of the Higher Education Commission.