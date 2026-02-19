Islamabad: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC), Pakistan's leading exploration and production company, has announced a gas and condensate discovery at its Dars West-3 well located in the Tando Allah Yar district of Sindh. The breakthrough was disclosed on Thursday, marking a significant advancement in the nation's energy sector.
According to Oil and Gas Development Company Limited, the Dars West-3 development well was drilled to a depth of 2,100 meters and tested in the C-Sands of the Lower Goru Formation using OGDC's technical expertise. Testing revealed a flow rate of 9.70 million standard cubic feet per day of gas and 580 barrels per day of condensate at a wellhead flowing pressure of 1,725 psi from the reservoir.
The discovery underscores the hydrocarbon potential of the Lower Goru Formation in the Dars West area and strengthens OGDC's resource base. It aligns with the company's focus on exploration, reservoir evaluation, and developing indigenous energy resources.
Pipeline installation is underway to connect the well to the KPD-TAY processing plant. Once completed, the gas will be processed and supplied to the SSGCL network, enhancing the national energy supply. The Dars West Development and Production Lease Joint Venture includes OGDC as the operator with a 77.5 percent working interest, while GHPL holds 22.5 percent.
