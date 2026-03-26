PACRA Maintains Ratings for Ultra Pack (Pvt.) Limited Amid Industry Recovery

Lahore: The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA) has upheld the entity ratings of Ultra Pack (Pvt.) Limited (UPPL), a key player in the manufacturing sector of polypropylene-based industrial packaging solutions. The firm, which primarily serves the cement industry, benefits from a strong business relationship with Kohat Cement Company Limited, ensuring a steady demand base even in volatile market conditions. Recent improvements in the operating environment, including stabilizing macroeconomic indicators and increased cement dispatches, have bolstered UPPL’s performance, resulting in higher production utilization and improved financial metrics.

According to PACRA, UPPL commands an estimated 21% market share in the North region's polypropylene bag segment, with an annual production capacity of approximately 126 million bags. The resumed growth in the cement sector, indicated by a 10% year-on-year increase in cement dispatches to about 25.8 million tons, has positively impacted the demand for cement packaging. However, the company faces potential challenges from fluctuating crude oil prices affecting polypropylene resin costs, which could pressure input costs and affect profit margins.

In response to these challenges, UPPL is exploring diversification strategies, including entering the stitched bag segment to serve the agricultural supply chain. This strategic move aims to reduce dependence on the cement sector and tap into demand from the flour and rice milling industries. Financially, UPPL reported an 18% increase in topline revenues during the first half of FY26, driven by increased sales volumes and improved margins. Despite these gains, the company's financial risk profile remains leveraged, with modest cash flow generation and reliance on short-term borrowings. The sustainability of its market position and financial health will depend on successful diversification and prudent financial management.

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