Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Karachi’s membership drive will be launched. In this regard, on Sunday, December 7, District President Wasim Ansari, General Secretary Arshad Ali Jakhrani will discuss the fundamental issues facing Orangi district in an important meeting to be held in the Manghopir area.
According to a statement issued today by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Karachi, President Rao Kamran Mahmood and General Secretary Muhammad Ilyas Mughal will also attend the meeting of the Orangi District Chapter on December 7 at 6 pm.
In addition to local civic issues, the agenda includes a comprehensive review of the party’s organizational situation, and plans for Quaid’s Day. Decisions regarding the upcoming oath-taking ceremony will also be finalized during the meeting.
After the conclusion of the internal party meeting, a separate meeting of the guest leaders with local dignitaries is also scheduled.