Pakistan Bar Council takes strong exception to the most irresponsible handeling of the matter of providing due security to Chief Justice of Pakistan

Islamabad, January 31, 2020 (PPI-OT): Mr. Abid Saqi, Vice Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council has issued the following statement:-

“The Pakistan Bar Council takes strong exception to the most irresponsible handeling of the matter of providing due security to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan during his visits to places outside Islamabad, by the Punjab Police and the Government of Punjab.

Provision of fool proof security to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan during his visits to different places outside Islamabad, is a routine matter and its SOPs are in vogue since long period of time and in view of utmost sensitive importance of such visits, the security/ measures are always kept top secret. But the mishandeling of the matter as reflects from contents of letters dated 28th and 30th January, 2020, issued by the Central Police Office, Punjab, Lahore and their deliberate and malicious leakage, is highly condemnable.

The Pakistan Bar Council, therefore while strongly condemning the Government of Punjab and the Punjab Police for their malicious act of undermining the dignity and status of the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan demands the detailed probe and investigation by the high powered commission, to find out the actual motive behind this unfortunate episode and to fix responsibility upon the delinquent and responsible officials.

