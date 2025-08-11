Pakistani athletes have won silver and bronze medals in the Asian Challenge Archery Championship, securing medals for the first time in the history of national archery at the Asian level.
Sanaa Bur Ameen won the silver medal in the women’s team event, while Areb Hussain Siddiqui claimed the bronze medal in the men’s team category. This historic achievement came at the WAA Asian Challenge Archery Championship organized under the World Archery Asia Joint Training in Incheon, Korea. More than 80 athletes from 17 Asian countries participated in this tournament.
Syed Ijaz Ali, the country’s only US Archery Level Four coach and Secretary-General of the Sindh Archery Association, guided the team as coach and manager. Ali’s mentorship proved crucial in achieving this milestone. The Pakistani contingent also participated in the joint training camp held alongside the championship.
The Pakistan Archery Federation, including President Col. (R) Sadaf Akram and Secretary General Zulfiqar Butt, praised the outstanding performance of the athletes and coach. The Sindh Archery Association, represented by President Sana Ali, Chairman Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, Treasurer Mah Jabeen, and Head of Technical Committee Dr. Zia ul Islam, also extended their congratulations.