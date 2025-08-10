Pakistan Shaheens, under the leadership of Muhammad Irfan Khan, departed for Darwin, Australia today for the Top End T20 Series. The 11-team competition, scheduled from August 14th to 24th, will see the Shaheens commence their campaign against Bangladesh ‘A’.
The 15-player roster has undergone two alterations. Batter Haider Ali has been provisionally replaced by Mohammad Faiq following a suspension by the PCB due to disciplinary reasons. Additionally, fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr replaces left-arm paceman Salman Mirza.
The revised Pakistan Shaheens squad includes Muhammad Irfan Khan (captain), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicket-keeper), Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Faiq, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah, and Yasir Khan.
The team management comprises Ghulam Ali (head coach), Sami Ullah Niazi (bowling coach), Mansoor Amjad (fielding coach), Muhammad Ibrahim (analyst), and Muhammad Aleem (physiotherapist).
Pakistan Shaheens” matches are scheduled as follows: August 14th against Bangladesh ‘A’ at TIO Stadium (7 pm local time), August 16th versus Scorchers at TIO Stadium (4 pm local time), August 18th against Renegades at TIO Stadium (6 pm local time), August 19th against Kingsmen at DXC Arena (1 pm local time), August 20th against Strikers at DXC Arena (7 pm local time), and August 22nd against Nepal at DXC Arena (7 pm local time). The semi-finals and final will occur on August 24th.