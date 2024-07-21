ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation with Oman particularly in trade, investment, energy, and defence.
Talking to the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman, Fahad Sulaiman Khalaf Al Kharusi, who paid a courtesy call on him here in Islamabad on Friday, the Prime Minister said the two countries enjoy close brotherly ties with a shared history, faith and culture.
The Prime Minister thanked the Ambassador for encouraging a trade and investment delegation to undertake a visit to Pakistan next week. He assured that the authorities concerned would extend full cooperation to the delegation while seeking mutually beneficial outcomes.
The Prime Minister strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack on Imambargah Ali bin Abu Talib in Wadi Kabir district of Muscat, which resulted in the death of six people, including four Pakistani nationals and over thirty injured, nearly all of whom were Pakistanis.
Appreciating Oman’s swift response and cooperation with the Pakistan Mission in repatriation of the dead bodies and treatment of the injured, the Prime Minister said Pakistan has itself been the victim of terrorism for the past several decades.
The Prime Minister offered Pakistan’s support to Oman in dealing with the menace of terrorism, which, he said, must be eliminated in all its forms.
The Ambassador reaffirmed his country’s desire to further enhance its trade and investment relations with Pakistan.