In a significant diplomatic move, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, has signed the Convention on the establishment of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) during a ceremony in Hong Kong.
The signing marks Pakistan’s commitment as a founding member of the organization, which aims to foster international peace and stability through multilateral dialogue and cooperation.
On October 13, 2023, during the signing event, the Deputy Prime Minister lauded the Chinese leadership for its pivotal role in establishing IOMed and emphasized the organization”s potential to offer new opportunities for a more inclusive and equitable global community. He highlighted Pakistan”s dedication to being an active participant in this noble mission.
The Deputy Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s firm commitment to promoting international peace and security, stressing the importance of upholding multilateralism in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. He also pointed out India”s violations of international law, including its actions regarding the Indus Waters Treaty and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, calling for resolution in line with UN Security Council resolutions.
IOMed, an initiative stemming from the 2nd Belt and Road Forum in 2019, is open to all nations and emphasizes respect for sovereignty and equality. It seeks to promote dialogue and trust among parties and incorporate various legal systems in its mediation efforts.