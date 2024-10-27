News Ticker: ﻿Pakistan has always expressed its unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri brothers: PM﻿NDMA Dispatches 15th and 16th consignment for war affected people of Gaza Lebanon﻿FBR Refutes Misleading Claims Pertaining to Directorate General of Intelligence, Investigation Customs﻿Pakistan men’s central contracts announced﻿Kashmir Black Day observed in Dubai﻿Message from Minister Nazeer Tarar on Black DayPakistan Seeks to Boost Digital Sector, Discusses Cooperation with Digital Cooperation Organization﻿UBG lauds Molana Fazal’s key role in constitutional amendments﻿Special task force set to inspect quality of meat in Karachi﻿PIA reschedules flights for Umrah pilgrims﻿Interior Minister pays tribute to martyred Sub-Inspector Haider Ali Shah﻿CM Shah approves 500 electric buses project for Karachi, 300 for other 5 divisions﻿Pakistani Senators visit Uzbek Senate Secretariat﻿Pakistan urges stronger ICJ role at UN﻿AJK president urges global awareness on Kashmir issue﻿Funeral prayers for Martyred Sub-Inspector Haider Ali Shah held﻿Indian troops escalate search operations across IIOJK﻿AJK President meets IG in Muzaffarabad﻿Pakistan finalises climate, disaster risk finance, and insurance priority actions for funding support﻿Amir Muqam urges UN to implement resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir﻿Govt investing in inclusive digital ecosystem: Finance Minister﻿Distribution of Relief Items to Fire Victims﻿Deputy PM calls for equitable global financial architecture﻿Justice Yahya Afridi takes took as 30th CJP﻿(NATIONAL) Renowned Writer, Storyteller, and Journalist Ibrahim Jalees Remembered on His Death Anniversary﻿NDMA dispatches 13th relief aid consignment to Gaza﻿Martyrdom anniversary of Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed observed﻿Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM﻿Finance Minister lauds US support regarding Pakistan’s transition to renewable energy sources﻿Nationwide anti-polio campaign from Monday﻿Parents’ Day held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad﻿Tessori congratulates nation on Test series victory against England﻿Interior Minister condemns suicide attack on Mir Ali Police Check Post﻿Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s strikes against Iran﻿Maryam Nawaz’s birthday to be celebrated on Oct 28﻿Textile exports rise by 13%﻿APHC leadership urges Kashmiris to observe Black Day tomorrow﻿Pakistan, New Zealand agree to strengthen bilateral ties﻿Finance Minister lauds ADB’s partnership with Pakistan﻿AntiIndia rally to be held in Paris on Oct 27﻿Martyrdom anniversary of Naik Saif Ali Janjua Observed﻿Kashmiris worldwide to observe Black Day tomorrow against Indian occupation﻿Envoy to China inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at 31st China Yangling Agricultural HighTech Fair﻿Textile exports witness historic increase with SIFC support﻿Civilian injured in landmine blast in Poonch﻿NDMA sends aid consignment to Gaza on PM’s directives﻿Pakistan, Rwanda vow to strengthen bilateral ties﻿Four injured in road accident near Noshki﻿Measures underway to ensure drug free society: Info Minister﻿Murad to approach Centre for release Rs22bn collected from Sindh﻿GreenTech Hub launched to transform country’s energy sector, achieve sustainability goals﻿Landlords have taken over country: Khokhar﻿PM pays tribute to Punjab Police for killing 10 Khawarij in Mianwali﻿PPP to celebrate passage of 26th Amendment in Karachi﻿Closing ceremony of PakRussia Joint Exercise DruzhbaVII conducted at Pabbi﻿Pakistan, Iran mulls over tranfer of prisoners﻿Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to enhance cooperation﻿Japan’s Consul General calls on Karachi Mayor﻿PM felicitates nation on bullish trend at PSX﻿Rain with thunderstorm and lightning likely in GB﻿Wildlife Art Exhibition held in Islamabad﻿BankIslami gets 33.6% surge in profit before tax﻿New research raises concerns on growing air pollution crisis in Karachi﻿Finance Minister invites UK companies to invest in Pakistan﻿NC to introduce Article 370 resolution in upcoming IIOJK assembly session﻿President, PM condemn terrorist attack in D.I Khan﻿SFA slaps Rs400,000 fine on factory for selling unsafe products﻿Bridge on National Highway in Hub inaugurated﻿PPL’S 73rd Annual General Meeting approves 25% Cash Dividend﻿Four injured in road accident near Noshki﻿Indian troops intensify search ops, house raids across IIOJK﻿APHC-AJK delegation meets United Kashmir Welfare Alliance Karachi﻿JUI-F MPA warns of protest agains closure of borders with neighbouring countries﻿Man commits suicide in Quetta﻿Finance Minister continues his engagements at World Bank Group, IMF Annual Meetings﻿17738 madaris registered with DGRE: Senate told﻿PM pays tribute to Punjab Police for killing 10 Khawarij in Mianwali﻿Full Court Reference held in honour of outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa﻿Kashmiris will observe Black Day on Oct 27﻿Dar lauds growing cooperation between Pakistan, South Africa﻿Measures underway to ensure drug free society: Info MinisterFinance Minister urges to resolve issues of developing countriesPM assures to provide quality education to Palestinian students in PakistanTextile, leather sectors play key role in economic growth: CM ShahYoung engineers call on PEC Punjab vice chairman﻿Ahsan calls for mechanism to reduce financial burdens of development projects﻿FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment﻿PM directs completion of timely reforms in FBR﻿Interior Minister lauds security forces for successful IBO in Bajaur﻿Pakistan joins Int’l community in commemorating UN Day﻿Climate Change Ministry signs nitric acid mitigation pact to boost climate action﻿Refusing Indian Slavery: Posters Displayed in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir﻿Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District: ISPR﻿Blast in Qila Saifullah injures 4 including tribal Leader﻿Armed Individuals Open Fire in Pulwama, Injuring Laborer﻿Rear Admiral Faisal takes over duties of Commander Coast﻿FBR decides to issue new property rates for 54 cities﻿Sindh govt utilizing all available resources to eradicate polio: home minister﻿Punjab to digitize record of children who missed polio drops﻿Federal, Sindh govts agree to construct M6 highway from Karachi to Sukkur